QUAKERTOWN, Pa. -- The Quakertown Farmers Market's 29th annual Halloween costume contest attracted ghosts, pirates, and witches from across the area.

Over 100 children and their families showed up for treats and the costume contest.

This year's judges were Tim Ambrose from the Penny Power, AJ Keller Costume Designer and Tim Arnold from Richland Township.

Children’s Groups

Ages 0-3:

1st Place: Sally – 1 year 4-month-old Ivalee Ferra from Bethlehem, PA

2nd Place: Pirate – 3-year-old Charlie Mokris from Coopersburg, PA

Ages 4-6:

1st Place: Toilet – 6-year-old Logan Kirkpartick from Allentown, PA

2nd Place: Dracula – 5-year-old Michael Barber from Southampton, PA

Ages 7-10:

1st Place: Pirate with Ship – 10-year-old Zayden Plaza from Allentown, PA

2nd Place: Big Foot – 9-year-old Emilee Pauley from Reading, PA

Family Group

1st Place: – Zombie Diner - The Best Family from Coopersburg, PA

2nd Place: - Mario Carts - The Matsil Family from King of Prussia, PA