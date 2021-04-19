PHILADELPHIA - Governor Tom Wolf has declared a disaster emergency for Philadelphia ahead of a verdict in the trial of the former police officer charged with killing George Floyd.
The declaration activates more than 1,000 members of the Pennsylvania National Guard.
The governor says the action was taken at the request of the City of Philadelphia.
Attorneys are making their closing arguments Monday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the killing of Floyd.
Each side is hoping to condense three weeks of testimony into a compelling argument to persuade jurors to deliver their view of the right verdict.
Prosecutors are arguing that Chauvin recklessly squeezed the life from Floyd as he pinned him to the pavement for more than 9 minutes in a clear misuse of force.
The defense says that Floyd died of a bad heart and made himself more vulnerable by abusing dangerous drugs and resisting officers.
Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
The National Guard is in Minneapolis and has fortified the courthouse with concrete barriers and razor wire ahead of the verdict, as cities brace for unrest.