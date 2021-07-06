HARRISBURG, Pa. - Governor Tom Wolf has ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor a Montgomery County firefighter who died in the line of duty.
35-year-old Sean DeMuynck of the Lower Merion Fire Department died Monday morning after collapsing while fighting a fire in Wynnewood.
His cause of death has not been released.
Wolf has ordered the commonwealth flag on all state facilities, public buildings and grounds in Montgomery County to fly at half-staff until sunset on Saturday, July 10.
All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in the tribute.