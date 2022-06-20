PHILADELPHIA - Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags to half-staff to honor the Philadelphia firefighter killed in a building collapse over the weekend.
Philadelphia Fire Department Lieutenant Sean Williamson died and five first responders were injured when a building collapsed while responding to a fire at 300 W. Indiana Street Saturday morning.
Lt. Williamson was a 27-year veteran of the fire department. He leaves behind his mother and son.
The commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Philadelphia County are to fly at half-staff immediately.
The commonwealth flag will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Friday, as well as on the day of Lieutenant Williamson’s funeral.