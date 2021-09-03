HORSHAM TWP., Pa. - Gov. Tom Wolf was in Montgomery County on Friday to get a firsthand look at some of the incredible damage the remnants Hurricane Ida caused.
An EF-2 tornado touched down from Upper Dublin Township to Horsham Township on Wednesday, with peak winds up to 130 mph, the National Weather Service said.
It caused severe damage to about 700 homes in Horsham Township, officials estimate, and snapped phone poles and brought down wires.
About 30 power lines were down in the township, while nearly 150 were down between Horsham Township and Hatboro, as of midday Friday.
PECO is working to restore power to the 3,000 customers in the area still without electricity.
Township officials say the tornado hit within about 3 minutes of the tornado warning being issued, so people weren't prepared.
Local and state officials met with Wolf to assess the damage and figure out what residents need.
