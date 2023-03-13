QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A young woman died after a crash at a railroad crossing in downtown Quakertown early Monday morning.

Ashley Kulick, 19, died of blunt force injuries sustained in the crash shortly before 6 a.m. on Broad Street, near Front Street, said Bucks County coroner Meredith Buck.

Her SUV crashed into a train crossing pole at a high speed, Buck said.

The Quakertown woman's death was ruled an accident, the coroner said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not said what may have led to the crash.