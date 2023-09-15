NORRISTOWN, Pa. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested Friday for her role in a fatal drag racing crash earlier this year, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said in a press release.

Ashley Jones, of Norristown, was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving, illegal racing and other related charges.

According to police, the crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. on June 26 near the intersection of West Main and Chain Streets in Norristown. 31-year-old Francisco Salgado-Hernandez was pronounced dead at Einstein Montgomery Hospital about than 45 minutes after the crash.

A joint investigation by Norristown Police, Montgomery County Detective Bureau and members of the Regional Crash Reconstruction Team revealed that a Toyota Highlander driven by Jones began racing a gray Toyota Camry in the heavy rain at speeds up to 80 mph in a 25-mph zone.

At such speed, police said Jones' Highlander "failed to navigate" a curve near George Street, crossed into oncoming traffic and struck the Honda Civic in which Salgado-Hernandez was a passenger. The Highlander then struck

Police said a total of five cars were damaged and seven people were hurt in the incident, including the Civic driver and an 11-year-old girl riding the passenger seat of Jones' Highlander. However, Jones was not injured in the crash.

“It’s hard to imagine anything more dangerous and reckless than racing in bad weather, in a busy business district, at more than three times the posted speed limit. And because of this defendant’s actions, a person is dead and others were injured," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said in the press release.

Jones turned herself in to Norristown Police and was arraigned on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 5, the DA's press release said.