RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - A 32-year-old woman died in a crash in Bucks County on Monday.

Megan Rose Allen, of Trumbauersville, died in the crash on Tollgate Road, in Richland Township, near Quakertown, according to a news release from the Bucks County Coroner’s Office.

Her cause and manner of death continue to be under investigation by the Coroner’s Office, with an autopsy scheduled for Tuesday.

"The decedent’s next of kin has been notified and on behalf of the Bucks County Coroner’s Office, Coroner [Meredith] Buck offers her family and friends sincerest condolences," the coroner's office said.

Several vehicles were involved in the crash. It happened mid-morning in the 500 block of Tollgate Road, off of Route 309.

A car ended up off the road and heavily damaged, and a box truck could be seen with front-end damage. It's not clear if other vehicles were involved.

Township police said the crash happened between Maple Lawn Lane and Richland Terrace.

No word yet on what led to the crash.