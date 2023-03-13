PERKASIE, Pa. - One person was found dead after a house fire in Bucks County on Sunday.

The fire was reported around 10:40 a.m. on Parkridge Court, a development off of Route 563 in Perkasie, said borough police.

Firefighters found a 75-year-old woman dead in an upstairs bedroom, Perkasie police said.

It appears she suffered from smoke inhalation, officials say.

Crews were on scene for nearly four hours.

Borough police detectives and county fire marshals are investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

The Bucks County Coroner's Office is investigating the woman's cause of death. Her name has not been released.