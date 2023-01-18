ABINGTON TWP., Pa. - Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced Wednesday afternoon that a woman is under arrest, accused of killing her parents.

Verity Beck, 49, faces first and third-degree murder charges, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Investigators believe she murdered her 72 and 73-year-old parents at a home on the 1100 block of Beverly Road in the Jenkintown section of Abington Township.

A chainsaw was found near one of the bodies, and both bodies were in various stages of dismemberment, the DA's office said.

Both of their bodies were found in their home with gunshot wounds to the head. The cause of death was ruled a homicide.

The DA's office says several firearms were recovered from the home.

Beck is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abington Detectives at 267-536-1100, option #4.