CHELTENHAM TWP., Pa. - Two people have been charged in the deadly shooting of a young mother in a Dunkin' drive-thru line.

Zakkee Alhakim, 33, of Philadelphia, and Julie Jean, 34, of Elkins Park, were charged in the death of 35-year-old Rachel King in Cheltenham Township, Montgomery County, announced the district attorney on Wednesday.

The DA says Jean conspired with Alhakim to kill King, because Jean was bitter over an ended affair she had been in with King's longtime boyfriend. The boyfriend had a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order against Jean, because Jean had continually harassed King and the boyfriend since he ended the affair.

Investigators found Jean and Alhakim, who is a family member of Jean's children's father, met up several times in the weeks before the April 11 killing, and Alhakim stalked the victim for days.

That morning, Alhakim followed King's SUV from her apartment to the Dunkin' drive-thru lane in the Melrose Shopping Center, the DA says. When King pulled into the line, Alhakim parked nearby, walked up to the SUV and shot King multiple times while her young son was in the backseat.

Later that day, Philadelphia police spotted Alhakim's car, which was bought in Jean's name on March 30, and chased it until it crashed. Alhakim was taken into custody and charged in a Philadelphia homicide on April 7.

He and Jean are now charged with first- and third-degree murder in the Cheltenham Township killing. Authorities say Alhakim used a ghost gun, or a privately-made, unregulated gun.

The two are behind bars and bail was denied.