WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. — A 40-year-old woman was charged in connection with a retail theft at the Wegmans in Warrington Township, Bucks County, on Sunday afternoon.

Warrington Township Police said Tatsiana Yelshyn left the store around 2:30 p.m. with $327.12 worth of merchandise without paying for it.

According to police, Yelshyn was taken into custody but later released after the theft.

She has been charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property, police said.