WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - A drug delivery resulted in the death of a 23-year-old in in Bucks County, police report.

Police were asked to do a well being check in December 2020 at a home in Warrington Twp. on 23-year-old John May. May was found dead inside the home on Grand Boulevard.

Drugs were found in the immediate area, and May's cause of death was ruled as being caused by Fentanyl toxicity, officials say.

An investigation revealed that 28-year-old Alex Aron had contact with May in the preceding days and delivered Heroin bags to him. The bags were found in close proximity to his body, police said in a press release.

Aron is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, criminal use of communication facility, involuntary manslaughter, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.