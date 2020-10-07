NORTH COVENTRY TWP., Pa. - A woman is facing charges in connection with a fire that tore through an apartment complex in Chester County in July.
Toni Kirk, 30, was charged Tuesday with two felony counts of causing and risking catastrophe; several counts of aggravated and simple assault; 250 counts of reckless endangerment; criminal mischief; and false reports, said North Coventry Township police.
The fire that ripped through the Ashwood Apartments on July 30 was ruled incendiary, police said, meaning it was deliberately set under circumstances in which the person knows the fire should not be ignited.
Firefighters traced the fire back to Kirk's apartment on the third floor, police said. She was the only person seen leaving the apartment right before the fire alarms went off, authorities said.
Kirk told investigators she was present at the time of the fire, but said another person started it.
Fire crews from several counties spent hours battling the massive, 3-alarm fire, as flames engulfed the building. Several people were injured, and about 150 residents were displaced.
Kirk is in custody in Broome County, New York, awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania, police said Wednesday.