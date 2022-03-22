ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A woman has been charged following the deaths of two Pennsylvania State Troopers and a pedestrian on I-95 Monday morning.
Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, of Eagleville, was charged with third-degree murder; homicide by vehicle while DUI; homicide by vehicle; second-degree manslaughter of a law enforcement officer; involuntary manslaughter; recklessly endangering another person; driving under the influence; and summary traffic violations, which include failing to drive at a safe speed, careless driving, and reckless driving.
The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) filed felony and misdemeanor charges today against Jayana Tanae Webb following an investigation into the crash on Interstate 95 yesterday morning that claimed the lives of two PSP troopers and a pedestrian. Webb, 21, of Eagleville, was charged with the following:
The pedestrian who was killed is identified as Reyes Rivera Oliveras, 28, of Allentown, state police said.
Several passing motorists called 911 after observing the pedestrian, identified as Oliveras, walking in the southbound lanes of travel on I-95, according to state police. Troopers Martin F. Mack III and Branden T. Sisca, of Troop K, Philadelphia, located him and were in the process of securing him in their patrol vehicle when they were hit by Webb just before 1 a.m. Monday, state police said.