MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. -- A woman is facing DUI charges after crashing a truck into multiple homes in Lower Pottsgrove Township Saturday night.
The incident happened at around 10:00 p.m., according to police.
Police say the truck was traveling eastbound on Buchert Road when it left the roadway, went up embankment, hit a pine tree, and crashed into multiple homes at Buchert Ridge Retirement Community.
No injuries were reported even though multiple people were in the homes at the time of the crash.
According to police, Goodwill Fire Company sent out a collapse team to secure structural beams as crews pulled the truck out.
No additional details have been provided at this time.