LOWER POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. -- A woman is facing DUI charges after crashing a truck into multiple homes in Montgomery County Saturday night.
The incident happened around 10 p.m. in Lower Pottsgrove Township, according to police.
Police say the truck was traveling eastbound on Buchert Road when it left the roadway, went up an embankment, hit a pine tree, and crashed into multiple homes at Buchert Ridge Retirement Community.
No injuries were reported, even though multiple people were in the homes at the time of the crash.
According to police, Goodwill Fire Company sent out a collapse team to secure structural beams as crews pulled the truck out.