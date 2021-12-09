WEST ROCKHILL TWP., Pa. - A Bucks County woman is dead and her husband and son are in the hospital following an apparent carbon monoxide leak in their home.
Police and a utility crew are investigating the leak.
Susan Hess, 51, died at her home in the 2000 block of Old Bethlehem Pike in West Rockhill Township, police said.
The chief said one of her sons went to the home after one of the victims didn't show up for work.
"He had to force entry inside the house. He found his parents and younger brother inside the house," said Chief Paul Dickinson, of Pennridge Regional police. "He actually was able to remove his brother and his mother and his father out of the house, rendered some medical assistance to them."
Authorities did not comment on how the father and son are doing.
A neighbor had told 69 News she smelled gas after crews arrived and vented the home.
A UGI spokesperson said they did not find signs of a gas leak, and they often get calls that end up being a carbon monoxide leak.
Police say it appears a faulty appliance is to blame.