Accident graphic generic

WEST ROCKHILL TWP., Pa. - An elderly woman was killed in a crash in Bucks County on Tuesday.

Gladys Donahue, 89, died Tuesday afternoon at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, said the Lehigh County coroner's office.

She died of injuries sustained in a crash around 1:30 p.m. at Barndt and County Line roads in West Rockhill Township, the coroner's office said.

Donahue was the passenger in a vehicle that crashed into another vehicle, officials said.

Her death was ruled an accident.

The coroner's office and Pennridge Regional police are investigating the crash.

