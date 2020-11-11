WEST ROCKHILL TWP., Pa. - An elderly woman was killed in a crash in Bucks County on Tuesday.
Gladys Donahue, 89, died Tuesday afternoon at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, said the Lehigh County coroner's office.
She died of injuries sustained in a crash around 1:30 p.m. at Barndt and County Line roads in West Rockhill Township, the coroner's office said.
Donahue was the passenger in a vehicle that crashed into another vehicle, officials said.
Her death was ruled an accident.
The coroner's office and Pennridge Regional police are investigating the crash.