LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - Police confirm one person is dead following a fire in Limerick Twp., Montgomery County.

Fire officials tell 69 News a woman died in the fire Tuesday.

She was found deceased on the 3rd floor of a farmhouse on the 400 block of Swamp Pike.

Officials responded to the fire around 11:15 a.m.

