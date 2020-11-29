police car

NORRISTOWN, Pa. -- A woman has died after a shooting in Lansdale Saturday night, according to police. 

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Lansdale Borough Police Chief Michael Trail have announced a homicide investigation.

Lansdale police were dispatched around 10 p.m. to a vehicle accident and a report of shots fired in the area of East Hancock Street and Church Road in Lansdale, according to a news release.

Officers say they found a car at the intersection, driven by Ebony Sequita Pack, 30. No one else was in the vehicle.

According to officials, the Nissan had numerous bullet strikes on the driver’s side door, and Pack sustained several gunshot wounds. She was transported to Abington-Lansdale Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday at the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Lansdale Borough Police Department at 215-368-1801 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3368

