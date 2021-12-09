PENNSBURG, Pa. - Charles Reinford says the 900 block of Main Street in Pennsburg is typically a quiet one. It's the place he's called home for over 30 years.
"It's a quiet neighborhood. Small town. We're not used to helicopters and news people all over the place," said Reinford.
That quiet street quickly erupted with flashing lights and sirens Thursday night. Roads were blocked, and first responders surrounded a neighboring home.
"I was home all day, but I didn't know what was going until the firetrucks came and broke into the house," said Reinford.
We're told a small, low-burning fire broke out at a home at the 900 block of Main Street. The coroner was called, and we're told one woman was pronounced dead.
"We don't know how long the fire was burning inside," said Reinford.
Reinford said he knew the family that lived there, and says this tragedy comes as a shock.
"I'm sure they're very heartbroken at this time. Nobody was prepared for this," Reinford said.
Firemen, police, and the state police fire marshal were all on-scene investigating. How the fire started has not yet been confirmed.
And as for the family-
"Best wishes and pray to God for the two sons. That's all I can say."