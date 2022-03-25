DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A Bucks County woman accused of doctoring photos and video of her daughter's cheerleading rivals to try to get them kicked off the squad has been found guilty, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.
Raffaela Spone was found guilty of three counts of harassment, the DA's office said.
Spone manipulated photos from social media of three girls on the Victory Vipers cheerleading squad in Chalfont to make it appear they were drinking, smoking and even nude, investigators said.