Kelly Sharkey

BRISTOL, Pa. - A Bucks County woman is heading to jail after admitting to stealing thousands of dollars from a cancer patient she was caring for.

30-year-old Kelly Sharkey of Bristol will serve up to two years behind bars. She was also sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay $17,421.19 in restitution to the victim and two banks.

The Bucks County district attorney says Sharkey stole $17,000 from the patient. She gave some of the money to her inmate boyfriend who was serving time at the Bucks County Correctional Facility.

