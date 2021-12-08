POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A fire at a home in Pottstown, Montgomery County, sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday morning.

A man said he jumped into action the moment he spotted the flames.

"I did find an elderly woman leaving the house badly burned," said witness Kevin Hoffman. "I helped to get her out of the house."

Hoffman said he saw flames coming from the home in the 600 block of North Evans Street.

"I ran to the door to see if anyone was in there," he shared. "She was in there looking for her cat. I helped to get her out safely, and there's no other occupants in the house."

Firefighters responded around 11:20 a.m.

"We had multiple calls before we arrived," said Chief Frank Hand, Pottstown Fire Department.

Hand said the fire was coming from a second-floor bedroom.

"The crews made an interior attack and made sure everyone was out," he said. "We did have one burn victim."

Officials said nobody else was inside the home at the time.

There was no immediate word on the victim's condition.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.