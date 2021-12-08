POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A fire at a home in Pottstown, Montgomery County, sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday morning.
A man said he jumped into action the moment he spotted the flames.
"I did find an elderly woman leaving the house badly burned," said witness Kevin Hoffman. "I helped to get her out of the house."
Hoffman said he saw flames coming from the home in the 600 block of North Evans Street.
"I ran to the door to see if anyone was in there," he shared. "She was in there looking for her cat. I helped to get her out safely, and there's no other occupants in the house."
Firefighters responded around 11:20 a.m.
"We had multiple calls before we arrived," said Chief Frank Hand, Pottstown Fire Department.
Hand said the fire was coming from a second-floor bedroom.
"The crews made an interior attack and made sure everyone was out," he said. "We did have one burn victim."
Officials said nobody else was inside the home at the time.
There was no immediate word on the victim's condition.