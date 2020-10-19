Route 412 and Route 563 closed crash Bucks County

NOCKAMIXON TWP., Pa. - A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Route 412 in Bucks County Sunday night.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on 412 near Park Drive, according to emergency dispatchers.

A 55-year-old Kintnersville woman died at the scene, said Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck. Her name is not yet being released.

The woman was the only person involved in the crash, but it's not clear what led to the accident.

State police closed part of 412 for several hours overnight while they investigated.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.