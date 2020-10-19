NOCKAMIXON TWP., Pa. - A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Route 412 in Bucks County Sunday night.
It happened just before 11 p.m. on 412 near Park Drive, according to emergency dispatchers.
A 55-year-old Kintnersville woman died at the scene, said Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck. Her name is not yet being released.
The woman was the only person involved in the crash, but it's not clear what led to the accident.
State police closed part of 412 for several hours overnight while they investigated.