RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County say a deadly crash in May was caused by a wrong-way driver.

The woman killed in the May 20 crash on Route 309 was speeding in the wrong lane when her car slammed into oncoming traffic, said the Richland Township police chief on Wednesday.

The coroner identified the woman as Isabelle Dubois, 56, of Northampton County.

Investigators did not find any mechanical or medical issues before the wreck, which happened around 1 p.m. about a mile south of Tollgate Road.

Multiple other vehicles were involved in that crash, but police did not comment on other injuries.