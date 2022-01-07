gavel

PLUMSTEAD TWP., Pa. - A woman has admitted to driving drunk when she struck and killed a man in upper Bucks County last summer.

Charlotte Kleckner of Doylestown will spend the next three to 10 years behind bars.

Authorities say she struck and killed Delfino Colop-Alvarado while he was walking along Stump Road in Plumstead Township the night of Aug. 27.

The say she fled the scene.

Police say when they found her nearby, Kleckner told them she assumed she had hit a deer.

Impact statements from the victim's friends read in court remembered him for his "warm spirit" and "work ethic."

