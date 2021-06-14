HAYCOCK TWP., Pa. - A grieving girlfriend is pushing for safety improvements on a busy road after her boyfriend was killed in a tragic crash.
“I’ve heard a lot of the same stories, that there have been a lot of accidents and other people that have been hit along this road,” Megan McDyer tells 69 News as she stands near a memorial that’s been set up along Mountainview Drive in Haycock Township.
McDyer's boyfriend was 26-year-old Nicholas Barruzza. On Friday, June 4 Baruzza was a passenger in 25-year-old Michael Blackmons‘ Lexus Sedan when they were hit by a Chevy Equinox around 11:30 p.m. near the entrance of Nockamixon State Park.
Baruzza, Blackmon and 24-year-old Samantha Garcia, who was a passenger in the Equinox, all died at the scene. The driver of the Equinox was life flighted to a hospital in Philadelphia.
Investigators say the crash appears to have been a head-on collision, and they specifically note the road was dark with no streetlights and that at the time of the crash there were no adverse conditions and the road was dry.
“If you’re not from this area, you don’t know this lane moves over and there’s a turning lane for the park,” McDryer says as she points at the road. “There’s nothing that illuminates that. We don’t know the details of the crash; I don’t know if a light would have changed anything.”
“It is just too dark,” she adds. “It’s too dark to be safe. For this to be a State Park, that has the amount of visitors that it has every day, and people come night fishing, how is there not a single light anywhere?”
Now, McDyer is leading the charge to have streetlights installed on Mountainview Drive near the entrance of the park. Her online petition has over 1,200 signatures since she launched the petition less than two days ago.
State police tell 69 News they’re increasing patrols in the area.