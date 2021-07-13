U. HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A mother and son are being treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at their Montgomery County home.
Firefighters responded to the 500 block of West Fifth Street in Upper Hanover Township around 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Fire officials say a woman was trapped in the home. They say she was placed on the second floor balcony until the fire was out because of a hoarding issue that made it a challenge to get her out of the building.
"Really bad hoarder conditions inside the complete house from the basement all the way to the third floor," said Pennsburg Fire Company Chief Scott Seip said. "It was really bad to get in and maneuver the hose line to attack the fire."
The woman and her son were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
Authorities have not said what may have sparked the fire.