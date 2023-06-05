MILFORD TWP., Pa. - Three vehicles were heavily damaged in a crash in Richland Township, Bucks County.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Portzer Road and Milford Square Pike, police said.

A Cadillac CTS on Portzer Road blew through the stop sign and was hit on the passenger side by a pickup truck, state police said. The impact pushed the Cadillac into another car in the intersection, and the Cadillac ended up off the road and into a metal fence.

The Cadillac's 22-year-old driver was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The other two drivers had minor injuries and were not taken to the hospital.

