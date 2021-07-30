DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Before the storm "it was dead calm," said homeowner Alison Kingsley.
But then heavy rain and gusty winds packed a punch on parts of Bucks County. Some experienced tornadoes.
"I was lying on the sofa watching the news and I got an alert on the phone and about five seconds later I saw a deer race across the backyard, the sky turned pea green," Kingsley said.
Kingsley stayed calm. That is, until she heard a loud crack in her front yard.
"And after the big crack I immediately ejected myself from the sofa and moved myself out of what potentially was the only big thing in the front yard that would create that kind of noise and got myself out of the way," Kingsley said.
It's a good thing she split. A big oak tree out front did the same, just missing her and her neighbor, Walt Livezey.
"I heard this crash and everything and the next thing I know I'm getting a phone call from my next-door neighbor and I said what?!" Livezey said.
Walt and Alison have known each other a long time. She'd only just moved in and Walt was helping her renovate some things.
They say this all can be fixed.
"Knowing that nothing is left to fall on my house again is somewhat comforting, so it's all right," Kingsley said.