A woman who once faked her kidnapping and stole more than $1 million must serve one day in jail and pay $149,000 for more crimes.

Bonnie Sweeten pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud last year.

Prosecutors say she stole from a company in Bucks County that gave her a second chance following state and federal prison sentences.

Back in 2009 Sweeten concocted a story that she and her young daughter were carjacked and kidnapped.

Authorities actually found them at Disney World.

A subsequent federal investigation found Sweeten had stolen more than $1 million from friends, family, and a former employer.