It has been a week since a convicted killer scaled a wall and escaped the Chester County Prison.

Authorities say people keep spotting Danelo Cavalcante. The latest possible sighting was around noon on Thursday near Longwood Gardens. The last reported sighting before that was made by a homeowner on Chandler Rd. in Pennsbury Township on Tuesday evening.

We went there and talked with homeowner Kristine Stott. State Police have already reported that 34-year-old Danelo Cavalcante has likely broken into people's properties and stolen things, but Stott tells us she wasn't expecting to get a frantic phone call from her neighbor Tuesday night.

"She was in a state, she said I've just seen him, I've seen him. He's in the creek bed between our properties," said Stott.

Her neighbor called 911 and minutes later police were searching both Stott's and her neighbor's properties. Then Stott noticed something chilling.

"I looked out the back door and noticed that the pool house door was open, which is not normal, and I was pretty sure that I had closed it when I had last been in the pool house, so I called 911," said Stott.

With police already searching part of her eight-acre property, it didn't take long for them to respond.

"The gentlemen in the police cars came out and questioned me, and then drew their weapons and very carefully went to the pool house," said Stott.

But they found no sign of Cavalcante. In a news conference Thursday, Lt. Col. George Bivens said it's a game of cat and mouse that State Police will eventually win.

"We also use any number of different techniques to try and push him, to try and make him, get him to make a mistake, and to detect that mistake when it occurs," said Lt. Col. Bivens.

Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan sympathized with the many people angry and concerned that a convicted murderer was ever allowed to escape in the first place.

"This is an outrage. This should have never happened. You know that I was the prosecutor that was assigned to this case, and I helped convict this man, and he was sentenced to life without parole.

"We're all upset, and we're all concerned, and there will be a thorough investigation that will be made public at some point," said Ryan.

Stott said she just wants to thank police for their hard work.

"The police have been so wonderful. All of the agents, and troopers, and personnel who are searching for this man," said Stott.

We did get some good news in the news conference Thursday. A search dog that was taken to a veterinary clinic with a heat-related injury has made a full recovery and has been released. The reward for any information leading to Cavalcante's arrest stands at $20,000.