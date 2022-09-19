POTTSTOWN, Pa. – Crews were digging in Monday at the site of a deadly explosion in Montgomery County.
Investigators visited Hale Street and Butler Avenue in Pottstown where five people died in late May.
One person who had been displaced because of the explosion said crews were allegedly cleaning up the site.
She said she's had to temporarily move to another county because of the explosion, and she's frustrated with the lack of urgency from investigators to find out what happened..
"It's a tragedy. Children lost their lives and many, many people are displaced," said Tandra Rambert. "We don't know what's next. We have no idea what's next, and no one's taking the responsibility of whose fault it is that this horrific explosion occurred."
There's still no official cause of the explosion that happened nearly four months ago.