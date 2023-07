POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A man from Pottstown has been named a finalist for a "Caregiver of the Year" award.

Jemaine Cureton works for Visiting Angels of Pottstown.

He was honored Friday with a crystal trophy, and a check for $2500.

Visiting Angels provides assisted living, and companion and other care, for seniors and their families.

Jermaine has worked for Visiting Angels for the last eight years.

His co-workers say he is a consumate professional and is the "bright spot in our day."