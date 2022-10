POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A worker was rescued from the rooftop at a construction site in Montgomery County Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at The Hill School in Pottstown.

Workers told firefighters the man was talking, then suddenly lost consciousness.

First responders gave the man CPR, but they couldn't use the fire truck to get him off the building, so they used a construction boom instead.

The man was taken to a hospital.

No word on his condition.