WRIGHTSTOWN TWP., Pa. - Penns Park Road in Wrightstown Township, Bucks County, will be closed part of the day Sunday after a car crashed into a PECO utility pole on Saturday.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Penns Park Road and Second Street Pike (route 232) around 5 p.m. Saturday. The involved car downed power lines upon hitting the utility pole, which ignited it on fire, police said.

Although the driver was not seriously injured, Penns Park Road will be closed from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. so PECO crews can repair the downed power lines.

Power outages are likely in the area during this time, police said.