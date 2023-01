WEST CHESTER, Pa. - The YMCA of Greater Brandywine will hold a free pickleball clinic on Sunday.

During two different sessions, staff and volunteers will teach new players the game.

Each session includes one hour of play with experienced staff and volunteers.

This event is free and open to public.

Those sessions will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.