POTTSTOWN, Pa. -- The sounds of drums filled the air as vendors and programs lined part of King Street in Pottstown, as the community stands together amid the YWCA's Week Without Violence block event.

It comes less than a week after authorities said two teenagers were shot and killed in the area of Fourth and Johnson streets.

One neighbor told us then that it left everyone in a state of shock.

"It feels very disheartening," said Stacey Woodland, CEO of the YWCA Tri-County Area.

She said they are looking to prevent gun violence deaths in three ways by encouraging parents to enroll their children in programs that might keep them out of trouble and harm's way, encouraging people to vote, while also encouraging people to donate and invest in the YWCA as well as other community programs.

"What we hope is that our programs really help to support a community that is violence free," said Woodland.

YWCA Tri-County Area advocacy and volunteer manager Ashley Faison was born and raised near Pottstown.

"It's just heartbreaking. The victims are younger and younger on both sides," said Faison.

Now she said they want the block event to bring unity and help figure out how everyone can collaborate together in what she calls a community of healing.