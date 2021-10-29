In a world where people crave connection, sometimes people can feel lonelier than ever, especially during the pandemic.
One Montgomery County woman is spreading positivity around the world.
It all started back in 2016 when a co-worker gave Cheryl Rice a little card with the words "you matter" on it. Just a nice, simple gesture.
She kept the card, and when Cheryl was in the grocery store, she overheard a woman in line tell the cashier about the challenging time she was going through.
Her husband lost his job, her son was sick and she was paying for her groceries with food stamps.
Cheryl approached her in the parking lot and handed her the "you matter" card. Again, just a simple gesture, but the woman was so touched that Cheryl had taken a moment to stop and speak to her and just really "see" her in that moment, that she began to cry. She said it gave her a moment of hope.
That's when Cheryl thought, what would happen if more people received these kind cards and realized that they really did matter?
She soon began the non-profit, You Matter, and created the You Matter Marathon. With no running required, this movement is to send 30 free cards to folks all over the world who can then give them out to others during November, the month of Thanksgiving.
If you sign up on the You Matter Marathon website, you'll get 30 cards in the mail, or there's a printable template on the website so you can print your own.
The original goal was to give out 100,000 cards that first month, but by the end of the year, they had shared more than 431,000 cards across all 50 states and 51 countries.
To date, more than 2 million "you matter" cards have been shared in 91 countries.