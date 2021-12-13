QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A long-awaited Quakertown favorite is back in business.
Yum Yum Bake Shop reopened its renovated Quakertown location Monday morning.
The coffee and donut shop on Route 313 near Route 309 was busy with customers all day.
Yum Yum said it will temporarily be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, for traditional walk-in service. It expects to open the drive-thru and online ordering sometime in the future.
Customers had eagerly been waiting for the popular shop to reopen for well over a year, as renovations were underway. Yum Yum also has locations in Colmar and Warminster.