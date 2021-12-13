Yum Yum Donuts Quakertown
Ali Reid | 69 News

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A long-awaited Quakertown favorite is back in business.

Yum Yum Bake Shop reopened its renovated Quakertown location Monday morning.

The coffee and donut shop on Route 313 near Route 309 was busy with customers all day.

Yum Yum said it will temporarily be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, for traditional walk-in service. It expects to open the drive-thru and online ordering sometime in the future.

Customers had eagerly been waiting for the popular shop to reopen for well over a year, as renovations were underway. Yum Yum also has locations in Colmar and Warminster.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.