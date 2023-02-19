POTTSTOWN, Pa. - The Tri-County Area YWCA of Pottstown and Charity Crossing partnered to help those in need.

The organizations have been collecting thousands of household items.

They were given out on Sunday.

It's being done in recognition of the "National Random Acts of Kindness Week."

"We ask people in the community to go out and do random acts of kindness and in return, kindness is a beautiful thing that spreads," said Sharon Soper, of the YWCA Tri-County Area.

The organizations say they're hoping to do these distributions on a continuous basis.