POTTSTOWN, Pa. — Multiple people are dead following several shootings in Pottstown, Montgomery County, last week.
All of it came in the middle of the YWCA's "Week Without Violence," which culminated with an event on Saturday. That same day, authorities said a shooting in the 400 block of East High Street left a man dead.
"To have it overshadowed by violence and crime in our streets is heartbreaking," said Kelly Grosser, the YWCA's chief mission impact officer. "There's a lot of people in this town that care about what's happening, and I think you're going to see that in the coming weeks as they react to what's happening right now."
Investigators said a murder-suicide last Monday left a man and his wife dead. Then, last Wednesday, authorities said a teenager was shot inside his apartment on Chestnut Street and later died.
Grosser said ending violence will be a joint effort.
"It's going to take all of us right now to act, to move and to be committed to the work," Grosser said, "so we're invested and absolutely want our streets to be safe and lively for our children and our communities, so we're committed to that work for sure."
The YWCA said Pottstown went through a similar period about a decade ago. It said it believes the community can come together once again to end violence.