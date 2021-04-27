LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. - An Amish teenager who was found dead after she went missing last year has been laid to rest.

LNP newspaper reports more than 100 people attended a funeral for 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos Monday afternoon.

First responders found her remains last week buried along railroad tracks in a rural part of Lancaster County near a business where the suspect in her killing, Justo Smoker, once worked.

Stoltzfoos was last seen walking home from church in June. Investigators say they believe Smoker killed her within a few hours of kidnapping her.

Smoker has been in custody since July for her kidnapping. In December he was charged with homicide.

