POHATCONG TWP., N.J. - One person is dead after a fire in Pohatcong Township, Warren County Sunday.

The fire broke out at a home at the 400 block of Victory Avenue around 6 p.m. Sunday, according to County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer.

Pfeiffer said the person was the only one living in the home.

The cause of the person's death is under investigation. The person's identity has not yet been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.