POHATCONG TWP., N.J. - A woman is dead after a fire in Warren County, New Jersey.

It broke out around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Maple Avenue, off of S. Main Street, near the border of Phillipsburg.

Pohatcong Township police said the victim was an adult female. Her name has not been released.

The fire was ruled accidental, police said, but they did not say what may have sparked it.

Several fire departments helped fight the fire.

The Huntington Volunteer fire company said crews were able to quickly knock down the fire despite narrow access and difficult conditions.