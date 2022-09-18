KNOWLTON TWP., N.J. -- One person was killed and three others injured in a crash on Interstate 80 in Warren County, New Jersey.

The crash happened around 8:40 a.m. Sunday on the westbound side of the highway in Knowlton Township, near mile marker 8.

State Police said a car left the highway and hit a tree.

The front seat passenger was killed. Authorities have yet to identify the person.

Two back seat passengers -- a 28-year-old from Williamsville, N.Y. and a 28-year-old from Charlotte, N.C. -- sustained serious injuries.

The driver, a 27-year-old from Cheektowaga, N.Y., sustained moderate injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.