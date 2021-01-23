WARREN COUNTY, N.J. - Eric Paulus pulled up to his mother's row home in Washington Twp., Warren County Saturday morning fearing the worst.
"Your stomach goes into that pit feeling," Paulus said. "You're think, alright, if it's that bad right there, what is the adjacent room in my mom's unit going to look like?"
Luckily, his mother Debbie's apartment, in the row home on the 80 block of Youman's Ave, spared the worst.
"Unbelievably, there was no damage, just the smoke smell and some staining, minimal water, and it was a very big relief," Paulus said.
But Debbie's neighbor wasn't so fortunate.
Firefighters rescued the unidentified woman from the second floor. A melted air-conditioner and burnt pillows scattered around her.
"Our hearts do go out to the other units in this building and hopefully everybody can recover from this unfortunate situation."
The woman was flown to Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston to be treated for her injuries.
Paulus says he is thankful for the firefighters of five nearby companies and their efforts to prevent the fire from spreading.
"They made an excellent save to be able to contain it just to an upstairs floor for these other units, and for any of the adjoining keeping it as minimal as possible."
Four officers were treated at St. Luke's in Phillipsburg Warren Campus for possible smoke inhalation and released Saturday.
Eight people have been displaced. No word yet on what caused the fire.
Washington Twp. Police and the Warren County prosecutor's office are currently investigating.