Summer camp in New Jersey just got safer thanks to a new $15-million grant.
The Human Services Acting Commissioner said grants will be available for camps to help them meet health and safety COVID-19 protocols. It will also provide financial assistance to eligible families.
About 1,000 summer youth camp providers are eligible to apply for the funding.
The camps must be registered and approved by the Department of Health for the 2021 summer camp season.
People can learn more and see if they are eligible by going to ChildCareNJ.gov. Grant applications will become available the week of June 21 through the New Jersey Child Care Information System.