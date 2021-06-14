Money cash generic

Summer camp in New Jersey just got safer thanks to a new $15-million grant.

The Human Services Acting Commissioner said grants will be available for camps to help them meet health and safety COVID-19 protocols. It will also provide financial assistance to eligible families.

About 1,000 summer youth camp providers are eligible to apply for the funding.

The camps must be registered and approved by the Department of Health for the 2021 summer camp season.

People can learn more and see if they are eligible by going to ChildCareNJ.gov. Grant applications will become available the week of June 21 through the New Jersey Child Care Information System.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.